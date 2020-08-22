domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: LA SICILIA CHIUDE I CENTRI PER IMMIGRATI. BRAVO MUSUMECI, STOP…

REGIONALI, BERLUSCONI E’ INTERVENUTO TELEFONICAMENTE ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DEI CANDIDATI DI FORZA ITALIA…

LA DIOCESI DI ROMA A LOURDES, L’ORA DEL PELLEGRINAGGIO “SOCIAL”

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: DEL TUTTO POSSIBILE USO PARITARIE PER SPAZI AGGIUNTIVI

LIBIA: IL CESSATE IL FUOCO è UN SEGNALE DI STABILITà PER TUTTO…

LA COLONNA MARIANA DI PRAGA CONSACRATA DAL CARDINALE DUKA

PAOLO VI IN AMERICA LATINA, IL SESSANTOTTO DELLA CARITà

L’OMS ANNUNCIA: PANDEMIA SCONFITTA ENTRO DUE ANNI

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO HA IGNORATO LE PROPOSTE DELLE SCUOLE CATTOLICHE. CONTE-AZZOLINA…

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 22 AGOSTO

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: ATTACKS ON INTEGER-RLWE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 22 agosto 2020

ePrint Report: Attacks on Integer-RLWE

Alessandro Budroni, Benjamin Chetioui, Ermes Franch

In 2019, Gu Chunsheng introduced Integer-RLWE, a variant of RLWE devoid of some of its efficiency flaws. Most notably, he proposes a setting where $n$ can be an arbitrary positive integer, contrarily to the typical construction $n = 2^k$. In this paper, we analyze the new problem and implement the classical meet-in-the-middle and lattice-based attacks. We then use the peculiarity of the construction of $n$ to build an improved lattice-based attack in cases where $n$ is composite with an odd divisor. For example, for parameters $n = 2000$ and $q = 2^{33}$, we reduce the estimated complexity of the attack from $2^{288}$ to $2^{164}$. We also present reproducible experiments confirming our theoretical results.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1007

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: COMPACT, EFFICIENT AND UC-SECURE ISOGENY-BASED OBLIVIOUS TRANSFER

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A STUDY ON PRIVACY-PRESERVING GRU INFERENCE FRAMEWORK

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PRIVATE JOIN AND COMPUTE FROM PIR WITH DEFAULT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: INDISTINGUISHABILITY OBFUSCATION FROM CIRCULAR SECURITY

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ATTACKS ON INTEGER-RLWE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: OBFUSCATING FINITE AUTOMATA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More