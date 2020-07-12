(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Assembly or Optimized C for Lightweight Cryptography on RISC-V?



Fabio Campos, Lars Jellema, Mauk Lemmen, Lars Müller, Daan Sprenkels, Benoit Viguier

A major challenge when applying cryptography on constrained environments is the trade-off between performance and security. In this work, we analyzed different strategies for the optimization of several candidates of NIST’s lightweight cryptography standardization project on a RISC-V architecture. In particular, we studied the general impact of optimizing symmetric-key algorithms in assembly and in plain C. Furthermore, we present optimized implementations, achieving a speed-up of up to 81% over available implementations, and discuss general implementation strategies.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/836