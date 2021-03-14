domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
EPRINT REPORT: AN $O(LOG^2 P)$ APPROACH TO POINT-COUNTING ON ELLIPTIC CURVES FROM A PROMINENT FAMILY OVER THE PRIME FIELD $MATHBB{F}_P$

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 marzo 2021

ePrint Report: An $O(log^2 p)$ Approach to Point-Counting on Elliptic Curves From a Prominent Family Over the Prime Field $mathbb{F}_p$

Yuri Borissov, Miroslav Markov

We elaborate an approach for determining the order of an elliptic curve from the family $mathcal{E}_p = {E_a: y^2 = x^3 + a pmod p, a not = 0}$ where $p$ is a prime number $> 3$. The essence of this approach consists in combining the well-known Hasse bound with an explicit formula for that order reduced to modulo $p$. It allows to advance an efficient technique of complexity $O(log^2 p)$ for computing simultaneously the six orders associated with the family $mathcal{E}_p$ when $p equiv 1 pmod 3$, thus improving the best known algorithmic solution for that problem with an order of magnitude.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/332

