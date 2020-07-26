(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 26 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: An Efficient Certificateless Authentication Protocol for the SAE J1939



Basker Palaniswamy

Authentication continues to be a challenge for legacy

real-time communications networks involving low-speed buses

interconnecting resource-limited devices. A commercial vehicle

network is such a network which does not change much over

the years due to safety standards and regulations in the transportation

domain. The SAE J1939 incorporating the ISO 11898-

1 specification for the data link and physical layers of the

standard CAN and CAN-flexible data rate (CAN-FD) handles

communication among electronic control units (ECUs). The SAE

J1939 is susceptible to attacks such as replay, masquerading

and man-in-the-middle. This paper presents a formal analysis

of the existing authentication protocols for the SAE J1939

and identifies limitation, especially man-in-the-middle attack. To

mitigate the attack, we propose two new authentication protocols.

One pass authentication protocol is proposed for computationally

restricted nodes, and for the nodes that support public key

operations, a certificateless signature-based authentication protocol

is proposed which is based on certificateless key insulated

manageable signature scheme (CL-KIMS). The security of the

new protocol suite and the signature scheme is formally analysed

in the random oracle model. We use the Tamarin tool to verify

mutual authentication, session key security, known key secrecy

and forward security of the proposed protocols. Performance

comparison shows that compared with the existing protocol

suite, the new protocol suite is computation and communication

efficient with robust security. Our simulation study in Matlab

2018a reveals that the key exchange protocols in the new protocol

suite are efficient regarding consumption of lesser total message

delay than its counterpart.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/918