domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

GENOVA: IL NUOVO ARCIVESCOVO, PADRE TASCA: CAMMINEREMO INSIEME

PENSIONI, SALVINI: IL PD CHE RIVUOLE LA LEGGE FORNERO È UN INSULTO…

COVID, CONTE: PROVA MOLTO DIFFICILE PER IL PAESE, ORA PIU’ ATTREZZATI

SANTA SOFIA, DOMANI PRESIDIO DELLA LEGA SOTTO IL CONSOLATO DELLA TURCHIA A…

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI MA RICOLLOCAMENTI, RIMPATRI E CORRIDOI UMANITARI FERMI. IL…

FRANCESCO: PENSO A SANTA SOFIA E SONO MOLTO ADDOLORATO

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA PAROLA DI DIO è L’UNICA CHE RENDE LIBERI

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

LA DOMENICA DEL MARE. TURKSON AI MARITTIMI “NON SIETE SOLI, NESSUNO VI…

USA: SOSPESA LA PRIMA ESECUZIONE FEDERALE

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: AN ATTACK ON SOME SIGNATURE SCHEMES CONSTRUCTED FROM FIVE-PASS IDENTIFICATION SCHEMES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: An Attack on Some Signature Schemes Constructed From Five-Pass Identification Schemes

Daniel Kales, Greg Zaverucha

We present a generic forgery attack on signature schemes constructed from 5-round identification schemes made non-interactive with the Fiat-Shamir transform. The attack applies to ID schemes that use parallel repetition to decrease the soundness error. The attack can be mitigated by increasing the number of parallel repetitions, and our analysis of the attack facilitates parameter selection.

We apply the attack to MQDSS, a post-quantum signature scheme relying on the hardness of the MQ-problem. Concretely, forging a signature for the L1 instance of MQDSS, which should provide 128 bits of security, can be done in $approx 2^{95}$ operations. We verify the validity of the attack by implementing it for round-reduced versions of MQDSS, and the designers have revised their parameter choices accordingly.

We also survey other post-quantum signature algorithms and find the attack succeeds against PKP-DSS (a signature scheme based on the hardness of the permuted kernel problem) and list other schemes that may be affected. Finally, we use our analysis to choose parameters and investigate the performance of a 5-round variant of the Picnic scheme.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/837

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: PUDGYTURTLE: VARIABLE-LENGTH, KEYSTREAM-DEPENDENT ENCODING TO RESIST TIME-MEMORY TRADEOFF ATTACKS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN ATTACK ON SOME SIGNATURE SCHEMES CONSTRUCTED FROM FIVE-PASS IDENTIFICATION SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CRYPTANALYSIS OF A “STRENGTHENED” KEY EXCHANGE PROTOCOL FOR IOT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE MAXIMUM NONLINEARITY OF DE BRUIJN SEQUENCE FEEDBACK FUNCTION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ASSEMBLY OR OPTIMIZED C FOR LIGHTWEIGHT CRYPTOGRAPHY ON RISC-V?

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: POST-QUANTUM ADAPTOR SIGNATURES AND PAYMENT CHANNEL NETWORKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More