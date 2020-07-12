(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 12 luglio 2020

ePrint Report: Agora: A Privacy-Aware Data Marketplace



Vlasis Koutsos, Dimitrios Papadopoulos, Dimitris Chatzopoulos, Sasu Tarkoma, Pan Hui

We propose Agora, the first blockchain-based data marketplace that enables multiple privacy-concerned parties to get compensated for contributing and exchanging data, without relying on a trusted third party during the exchange. Agora achieves data privacy, output verifiability, and atomicity of payments by leveraging cryptographic techniques, and is designed as a decentralized application via smart contracts. Particularly, data generators provide encrypted data to data brokers who use a functional secret key to learn nothing but the output of a specific, agreed upon, function over the raw data. Data consumers can purchase decrypted outputs from the brokers, accompanied by corresponding proofs of correctness. We implement a working prototype of Agora on Ethereum and experimentally evaluate its performance and deployment costs. As a core building block of Agora, we propose a new functional encryption scheme with additional public parameters that operate as a trust anchor for verifying decrypted results.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/865