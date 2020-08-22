EPRINT REPORT: A STUDY ON PRIVACY-PRESERVING GRU INFERENCE FRAMEWORK

domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1013 – A Study on Privacy-Preserving GRU Inference Framework

Cryptology ePrint Archive: Report 2020/1013

A Study on Privacy-Preserving GRU Inference Framework

Shou-Ching Hsiao and Zi-Yuan Liu and Raylin Tso

Abstract: Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU) has broad application fields, such as sentiment analysis, speech recognition, malware analysis, and other sequential data processing. For low-cost deployment and efficient machine learning services, a growing number of model owners choose to deploy the trained GRU models through Machine-learning-as-a-service (MLaaS). However, privacy has become a significant concern for both model owners and prediction clients, including model weights privacy, input data privacy, and output results privacy. The privacy leakage may be caused by either external intrusion or insider attacks. To address the above issues, this research designs a framework for privacy-preserving GRU models, which aims for privacy scenarios such as predicting on textual data, network packets, heart rate data, and so on. In consideration of accuracy and efficiency, this research uses additive secret sharing to design the basic operations and gating mechanisms of GRU. The protocols can meet the security requirements of privacy and correctness under the Universal Composability framework with the semi-honest adversary. Additionally, the framework and protocols are realized with a proof-of-concept implementation. The experiment results are presented with respect to time consumption and inference accuracy.

Category / Keywords: cryptographic protocols / Privacy-preserving, Gated Recurrent Unit Model, Secret Sharing, Universal Composability Framework

Date: received 22 Aug 2020

Contact author: zyliu at cs nccu edu tw

Available format(s): PDF | BibTeX Citation

Version: :215831 (All versions of this report)

Short URL: ia.cr/2020/1013

[ Cryptology ePrint archive ]

0https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1013.pdf’>https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1013.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/1013

