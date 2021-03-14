domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Breaking News

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: RUSSIA MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR VIOLATIONS OF…

IL CARDINALE BO: PREGO PER UN MYANMAR RICONCILIATO

PD, BRUNETTA: CONGRATULAZIONI AL NEO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, DI MAIO: BUON LAVORO AL NUOVO SEGRETARIO ENRICO LETTA

PD, LETTA NUOVO SEGRETARIO CON 860 VOTI

SMERIGLIO: “AUGURI LETTA, A LAVORO PER UNA COALIZIONE VINCENTE”

PD, LETTA: MI CANDIDO A SEGRETARIO, MA SERVE NUOVO PD, NON SONO…

IL PAPA: LA FAMIGLIA SIA IL CENTRO DELLA CHIESA E DELLA SOCIETà

IUS SOLI, SALVINI: NON PENSIAMO ALLE CAVOLATE MA AI PROBLEMI VERI DEGLI…

APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA SIRIA: IL MONDO AIUTI CON DECISIONE A…

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: A PROBABILISTIC PUBLIC KEY ENCRYPTION SWITCHING PROTOCOL FOR SECURE CLOUD STORAGE APPLICATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 marzo 2021

ePrint Report: A Probabilistic Public Key Encryption Switching Protocol for Secure Cloud Storage Applications

Radhakrishna Bhat, N R Sunitha, S S Iyengar

The high demand for customer-centric applications such as secure cloud storage laid the foundation for the development of
user-centric security protocols with multiple security features in recent years. But, the current state-of-art techniques primarily
emphasized only one type of security feature i.e., either homomorphism or non-malleability. In order to fill this gap and provide a
common platform for both homomorphic and non-malleable cloud applications, we have introduced a new public key based
probabilistic encryption switching (i.e., homomorphism to/from non-malleability property switching during the encryption phase without changing the underlying security structure) scheme by introducing a novel Contiguous Chain Bit Pair Encryption (CC-BPE) and Discrete Chain Bit Pair Encryption (DC-BPE) techniques for plaintext bits encryption and using quadratic residuosity based trapdoor function of Freeman et al. [13] for intermediate ciphertext connections. The proposed scheme generates O ( m +2 log N ) bits of ciphertext where m ∈ N and m < n , n ∈ N is the plaintext size, N is the RSA composite. This security extension would be helpful to cover both homomorphism and non-malleability cloud applications. The superior performance of the proposed scheme has been tested in comparison to existing methods and is reported in this paper.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/331

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: SUMCHECK ARGUMENTS AND THEIR APPLICATIONS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AN $O(LOG^2 P)$ APPROACH TO POINT-COUNTING ON ELLIPTIC CURVES FROM A PROMINENT FAMILY OVER THE PRIME FIELD $MATHBB{F}_P$

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: TWO EFFICIENT REGULATORY CONFIDENTIAL TRANSACTION SCHEMES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: THE KEY-DEPENDENT MESSAGE SECURITY OF KEY-ALTERNATING FEISTEL CIPHERS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A PROBABILISTIC PUBLIC KEY ENCRYPTION SWITCHING PROTOCOL FOR SECURE CLOUD STORAGE APPLICATIONS

Redazione

JOB POSTING: EARLY CAREER FELLOWSHIP IN CYBER SECURITY (LECTURER A)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More