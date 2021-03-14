(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 marzo 2021

ePrint Report: A Probabilistic Public Key Encryption Switching Protocol for Secure Cloud Storage Applications



Radhakrishna Bhat, N R Sunitha, S S Iyengar

The high demand for customer-centric applications such as secure cloud storage laid the foundation for the development of

user-centric security protocols with multiple security features in recent years. But, the current state-of-art techniques primarily

emphasized only one type of security feature i.e., either homomorphism or non-malleability. In order to fill this gap and provide a

common platform for both homomorphic and non-malleable cloud applications, we have introduced a new public key based

probabilistic encryption switching (i.e., homomorphism to/from non-malleability property switching during the encryption phase without changing the underlying security structure) scheme by introducing a novel Contiguous Chain Bit Pair Encryption (CC-BPE) and Discrete Chain Bit Pair Encryption (DC-BPE) techniques for plaintext bits encryption and using quadratic residuosity based trapdoor function of Freeman et al. [13] for intermediate ciphertext connections. The proposed scheme generates O ( m +2 log N ) bits of ciphertext where m ∈ N and m < n , n ∈ N is the plaintext size, N is the RSA composite. This security extension would be helpful to cover both homomorphism and non-malleability cloud applications. The superior performance of the proposed scheme has been tested in comparison to existing methods and is reported in this paper.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/331