domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
Breaking News

M5S, CRIMI: ORA PRIORITA’ E’ IL PAESE

INGRID BROCKOVá AT THE MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR THE…

ILVA-ALITALIA, CHIGI: INVITALIA PER COINVESTIMENTO, 3 MLD PER RILANCIO ALITALIA

MONTANELLI: CALABRIA (FI), DA VANDALI RIDICOLI PROCESSI A STORIA

STATI GENERALI, CHIGI: “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI LUNEDì 15 GIUGNO

L’UCCISIONE DI UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO SCUOTE GLI STATI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE SI CONFRONTI CON LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA DOPO LE…

MACERATA-LORETO. PAPA FRANCESCO: “SIETE I PELLEGRINI DELLA MADONNNA”

TURISMO, DI MAIO: DOMANI IL D-DAY, GIORNATA DELLA RIAPERTURA EUROPEA

@LUCIAAZZOLINA82@ – POST SUI FURTI DELL’ISTITUTO VITTORINI DI SIRACUSA

Agenparl

EPRINT REPORT: A LOGIC SYNTHESIS TOOLBOX FOR REDUCING THE MULTIPLICATIVE COMPLEXITY IN LOGIC NETWORKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 14 giugno 2020

ePrint Report: A Logic Synthesis Toolbox for Reducing the Multiplicative Complexity in Logic Networks

Eleonora Testa, Mathias Soeken, Heinz Riener, Luca Amaru, Giovanni De Micheli

Logic synthesis is a fundamental step in the realization of modern integrated circuits. It has traditionally been employed for the optimization of CMOS-based designs, as well as for emerging technologies and quantum computing. Recently, it found application in minimizing the number of AND gates in cryptography benchmarks represented as xor-and graphs (XAGs). The number of AND gates in an XAG, which is called the logic networks
multiplicative complexity, plays a critical role in various cryptography and security protocols such as fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) and secure multi-party computation (MPC).
Further, the number of AND gates is also important to assess the degree of vulnerability of a Boolean function, and influences the cost of techniques to protect against side-channel attacks. However, so far a complete logic synthesis flow for reducing the multiplicative complexity in logic networks did not exist or relied heavily on manual manipulations. In this paper, we present a logic synthesis toolbox for cryptography and security applications. The proposed tool consists of powerful transformations, namely resubstitution, refactoring, and rewriting, specifically designed to minimize the multiplicative complexity of an XAG. Our flow is fully automatic and achieves significant results over both EPFL benchmarks and cryptography circuits. We improve the best-known results for cryptography up to 59%, resulting in a normalized geometric mean of 0.82.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/706

Post collegati

EPRINT REPORT: CROWD VERIFIABLE ZERO-KNOWLEDGE AND END-TO-END VERIFIABLE MULTIPARTY COMPUTATION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: RATIONAL BEHAVIOR IN COMMITTEE-BASED BLOCKCHAINS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: REPUTABLE LIST CURATION FROM DECENTRALIZED VOTING

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: FASTER ENUMERATION-BASED LATTICE REDUCTION: ROOT HERMITE FACTOR K^(1/(2K)) IN TIME K^(K/8 + O(K))

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A LOGIC SYNTHESIS TOOLBOX FOR REDUCING THE MULTIPLICATIVE COMPLEXITY IN LOGIC NETWORKS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: LAMPHONE: REAL-TIME PASSIVE SOUND RECOVERY FROM LIGHT BULB VIBRATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More