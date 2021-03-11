(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 11 marzo 2021

ePrint Report: 0



Nguyen Thoi Minh Quan

What is the funniest number in cryptography? 0. The reason is that for all x, x*0 = 0,

i.e., the equation is always satisfied no matter what x is. This article discusses crypto

bugs in four BLS signatures libraries (ethereum/py ecc, supranational/blst, herumi/bls,

sigp/milagro bls) that revolve around 0. Furthermore, we develop splitting zero attacks

to show a weakness in the proof-of-possession aggregate signature scheme standardized in

BLS RFC draft v4. Eth2 bug bounties program generously awarded $35,000

in total for the reported bugs.

Fonte/Source: https://eprint.iacr.org/2021/323