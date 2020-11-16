lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
EPO AND LESI STRENGTHEN THEIR CO-OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), lun 16 novembre 2020

16 November 2020

EPO President António Campinos and LESI President Audrey Yap signing the work plan today

Following the
signature of a Memorandum of Understanding last year between the EPO and Licensing Executives Society International (LESI), EPO
President António Campinos and LESI President Audrey Yap signed the first joint
work plan for 2020-21 during a video conference on 16 November.

The plan focuses
on IP training and resources for high-growth technology businesses and their
stakeholders, including investors, research institutions and advisors. The main purpose is to raise awareness of IP and help innovators around the
world make better use of the European patent system. It aims to foster
innovation globally, making IP the underlying asset driving commercial success
and growth.

The co-operation covers over 30 activities including
conferences, trainings, seminars and joint publications. Core initiatives will
be co-ordinated around future joint activities, following the success of last
year’s EPO-LESI
high-growth technology business conference. The
increased importance of digital events and resources has been given due prominence in the work plan.

During the meeting, President Campinos emphasised the
importance of  strengthening  co-operation with LESI in helping businesses
overcome the current economic crisis by investing in R&D and making the
best possible use of patented inventions and the IP system as a whole. Special
attention was given to the role of IP in path-breaking innovation and high
growth among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/news-events/news/2020/20201116.html

