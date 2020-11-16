EPO AND LESI STRENGTHEN THEIR CO-OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), lun 16 novembre 2020

16 November 2020

EPO President António Campinos and LESI President Audrey Yap signing the work plan today

Following the

signature of a Memorandum of Understanding last year between the EPO and Licensing Executives Society International (LESI), EPO

President António Campinos and LESI President Audrey Yap signed the first joint

work plan for 2020-21 during a video conference on 16 November.

The plan focuses

on IP training and resources for high-growth technology businesses and their

stakeholders, including investors, research institutions and advisors. The main purpose is to raise awareness of IP and help innovators around the

world make better use of the European patent system. It aims to foster

innovation globally, making IP the underlying asset driving commercial success

and growth.

The co-operation covers over 30 activities including

conferences, trainings, seminars and joint publications. Core initiatives will

be co-ordinated around future joint activities, following the success of last

year’s EPO-LESI

high-growth technology business conference. The

increased importance of digital events and resources has been given due prominence in the work plan.

During the meeting, President Campinos emphasised the

importance of strengthening co-operation with LESI in helping businesses

overcome the current economic crisis by investing in R&D and making the

best possible use of patented inventions and the IP system as a whole. Special

attention was given to the role of IP in path-breaking innovation and high

growth among small and medium-sized enterprises.



Further

information

