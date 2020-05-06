mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
EPIDEMIOLOGISTS DEVELOP NEW TOOL FOR MEASURING THE PACE OF AGING ACROSS THE LIFE COURSE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 06 maggio 2020 (Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health) A study just released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health is reporting a blood-DNA-methylation measure that is sensitive to variation in the pace of biological aging among individuals born the same year. The tool – DunedinPoAm — offers a unique measurement for intervention trials and natural experiment studies investigating how the rate of aging may be changed by behavioral or drug therapy, or by changes to the environment.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/cums-edn050520.php

