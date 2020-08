(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 07 agosto 2020 To support fire agencies as they continue their mission-critical work, a team has developed an epidemiological modeling exercise for the USDA Forest Service and other fire managers that demonstrates potential risks and various scenarios COVID-19 could pose for the fire management community.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805091842.htm