EPA to Hold Community Meeting on Ethylene Oxide Emissions in Port Neches, TX

(DALLAS – Aug. 16, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual community meeting to provide residents of Port Neches, Texas, with information about ethylene oxide (EtO) and its health effects. EPA staff will present information specific to the Port Neches area, including risk levels associated with EtO and information about actions taken by industrial facilities to control or reduce EtO emissions. Participants will be able to provide feedback and ask questions.

WHO: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

WHAT: Ethylene Oxide Community Meeting for Port Neches, Texas

WHEN: Tuesday, August 17

6 pm CDT

