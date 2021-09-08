(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 [2021_EPA_NewsRelease_cision.png]

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nine Tribal Nations

EPA Region 7 Partners With University of Kansas Health System to Promote Safer Management of Bed Bugs and Other Pests at Health Care Facilities

Sept. 21 webinar will highlight new Integrated Pest Management Toolkit

LENEXA, KAN. – (SEPT. 8, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is announcing a free webinar to encourage Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices in health care settings. The webinar follows the release of EPA’s IPM in Health Care Facilities Toolkit. IPM is a proactive, science-based decision-making framework that emphasizes pest prevention and least-toxic control measures.

“The IPM in Health Care Facilities Toolkit is the result of a two-year partnership between EPA experts and the University of Kansas Health System,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu. “Working together, we built the toolkit upon the lessons learned in a real-world health care setting. The upcoming webinar is an opportunity for the University of Kansas Health System to share their successful Integrated Pest Management experience with other hospitals and health care facilities across the region and country.”

“Integrated Pest Management in Health Care Facilities is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management,” said Amanda Cackler, RN, director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System. “IPM relies on a combination of approaches for reducing populations of disease vectors and public health pests, such as bed bugs, scabies and lice. IPM is a comprehensive, systems-based approach focused on pest prevention, pest reduction, and the elimination of conditions that lead to pest infestations.

“Not only does IPM endorse efficient utilization of pest control services to reduce the risk of overuse or inappropriate use of hazardous chemical pest-control products, but most importantly prevents inconsistencies and delays in patient care,” she said.

EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention will host the webinar on Sept. 21. Featured speakers include University of Kansas Health System Infection Preventionist Jill Hardy, BSN, RN; and Brittany Campbell, Ph.D., staff entomologist and research scientist at the National Pest Management Association. The event will include a 10-minute question-and-answer session.

The webinar will include a discussion of how facilities can support the well-being of sensitive patient populations by implementing an IPM program that limits both pests and pesticides. Webinar content will be useful to health care administrators, environmental health and safety specialists, custodial services, nutritional services, and infection preventionists. IPM approaches can be applied across various types of health care settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulatory centers, rehabilitation centers, and other outpatient facilities.

To view the IPM in Health Care Facilities Toolkit, visit:

[https://us.vocuspr.com/Publish/518041/vcsPRAsset_518041_119731_eb7024f0-30a2-4a33-bbf8-6c804311d866_0.png]

# # #

[2021_EPA_Footer_cision.png]

Environmental Protection Agency, 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219 United States

🔊 Listen to this