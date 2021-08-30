(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 [Image]

EPA Postpones Community Meeting on Ethylene Oxide Emissions in Westlake, La.

(DALLAS – Aug. 30, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will postpone a planned a virtual community meeting to provide residents of Westlake, Louisiana, with information about ethylene oxide (EtO) out of concern for community safety. EPA will reschedule the meeting at a later date to allow full participation from community members and other stakeholders.

[Image]

Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

🔊 Listen to this