EPA ORDERS SAN DIEGO COMPANY TO STOP SELLING PRODUCT WITH UNSUBSTANTIATED ANTI-CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS

(AGENPARL) – mer 05 agosto 2020 For Immediate Release: August 5, 2020



U.S. EPA orders San Diego company to stop selling unregistered product with unsubstantiated anti-coronavirus claims

“Unregistered disinfectant products, especially during a pandemic, may cause injury to consumers,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Administrator John Busterud. “EPA remains vigilant and will continue to protect the health and safety of Americans from products that falsely claim to be effective against COVID-19.”

Eco AirDoctor Portable, a self-described “personal air sanitizer,” directs users to hang the badge from their shirts or backpacks and releases chlorine dioxide gas to purportedly sanitize the air of pathogens. EcoShield also claims on its website and social media that the product is a “safe and effective germ-killing agent” and implies it protects against the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. Other concerns include prolonged exposure to and inhalation of chlorine dioxide gas, which can adversely affect the health of users.

EPA issued a Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order to prevent EcoShield from continuing to sell this product, which is not registered with EPA. Eco AirDoctor Portable has been available for sale on the company’s website and was sold to drug stores in the states of Washington and New Jersey.

Caption: Packaging showing the Eco AirDoctor Portable product

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, products that claim to kill or repel bacteria or germs, including disinfectants, are considered pesticides and must be registered with the EPA. Public health claims can only be made regarding products that have been properly tested and are registered with the EPA. The agency will not register a disinfectant until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk when used according to the label directions. Products not registered by EPA can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs.



______________________

Environmental Protection Agency, 75 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 United States

🔊 Listen to this