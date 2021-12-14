(AGENPARL) – mar 14 dicembre 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement from EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator

on life and legacy of former Maryland State Sen. Bernie Fowler

PHILADELPHIA (December 14, 2021) – EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz issued the following statement today regarding former Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler, who died Monday at age 97:

“I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bernie Fowler and celebrate his life and legacy. He was such a remarkable leader as a County Commissioner, State Senator, and perhaps the most fun and thoughtful citizen advocate the Chesapeake Bay has ever had.

His annual “wade-in” to see how deep the water was until he couldn’t see his sneakers anymore is not just legendary, but demonstrated his remarkable ability to get so many people, including recalcitrant officials, to stick their feet in the water as the public watched, year after year.

I remember reading about the wade-in when I was a teenager, and immediately thought it was a brilliant way to bring attention to the health of the Bay, and I have followed the event ever since.

Although EPA has not yet adopted the “sneaker index” as an official measure of water quality, there is no question that it has been the most engaging, fun, and effective action in bringing public attention to the health of the Bay Watershed.

His life demonstrates how persevering with passion, commitment, and a great attitude, we can collectively make steady progress for our environment.

We are grateful for everything Bernie’s activism represented and pledge to continue to take the restoration effort forward as a member of the environmental community.”

Environmental Protection Agency, 1650 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029 United States

🔊 Listen to this