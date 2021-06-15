(AGENPARL) – mar 15 giugno 2021 [Image]

EPA Names Austin Among 2021 Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings

DALLAS – (June 15, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Austin, Texas, earned a spot on the annual “Top Cities” list, spotlighting the cities with the largest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings last year. Austin-Round Rock ranked 17th among the nation’s largest cities. Last year, the area’s 107 ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings saved nearly $17.8 million and 78,035 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 17,000 passenger vehicles off the road.

“Cities and communities play an essential role in reducing energy use in commercial and multifamily buildings,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies and reduce the emissions that lead to climate change.”

“We are proud in Austin to have made transformational investments to make our city sustainable,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “Austin’s participation in federal programs like ENERGY STAR gives residents and businesses alike a brand and an economic incentive to take action toward building a greener environment.”

Commercial buildings are responsible for 18 percent of the nation’s energy use and cost more than $190 billion per year in energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35 percent less energy and are responsible for 35 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.

First released in 2009, EPA’s list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding suburbs. This year’s Top Cities are:

Rank Metro Area Building Count Last Year’s Rank

1 Los Angeles 587 1

2 Washington, DC 549 2

3 San Francisco 341 6

4 Atlanta 329 4

5 New York 276 5

6 Chicago 237 7

7 Houston 195 10

8 Dallas 194 3

9 Boston 193 11

10 Denver 186 9

11 Seattle 165 13

12 San Diego 164 13

13 Riverside, Calif. 152 12

13 Tampa 152 16

15 Minneapolis 133 19

16 Phoenix 119 8

17 Austin 107 17

18 San Jose 104 18

19 Charlotte 103 23

20 Miami 87 21

20 Philadelphia 87 15

22 Sacramento 77 22

23 Portland 65 n/a

24 Raleigh 54 n/a

25 San Antonio 52 n/a

Across the country, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR last year.

🔊 Listen to this