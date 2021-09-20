(AGENPARL) – lun 20 settembre 2021 [2021_EPA_NewsRelease_cision.png]

EPA Kicks Off Ninth Annual SepticSmart Week

Nationwide initiative protects public health and the environment, saves money

LENEXA, KAN. – (Sept. 20, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), supported by state and local governments, the private sector, communities, and academia, will sponsor its ninth SepticSmart Week September 20-24, 2021. EPA’s SepticSmart initiative is a nationwide public education effort offering educational resources to homeowners, local organizations, and government leaders to explain how septic systems work and provide tips on how to properly maintain them to protect public health and the environment.

“Managing wastewater effectively is essential to thriving communities,” said Andrew Sawyers, Director of EPA’s Office of Wastewater Management. “By proactively servicing and maintaining septic systems, owners protect against sewage backups and leaks—saving money in the long run while protecting the environment.”

This SepticSmart Week 2021, EPA supports public awareness about the important role septic maintenance plays in local water quality and shares helpful tips, such as:

– Think at the Sink!: What goes down the drain has a big impact on your septic system. Fats, grease, and solids can clog a system’s pipes and drainfield.

– Don’t Overload the Commode!: A toilet is not a trash can. Disposable diapers and wipes, feminine hygiene products, coffee grounds, cigarette butts, and cat litter can damage a septic system.

– Don’t Strain Your Drain!: Use water efficiently and stagger use of water-based appliances. Too much water use at once can overload a system that hasn’t been pumped recently.

– Shield Your Field!: Tree and shrub roots, cars, and livestock can damage your septic drainfield.

– Keep It Clean!: Contamination can occur when a septic system leaks due to improper maintenance. Be sure your drinking water is safe to drink by testing it regularly.

– Protect It and Inspect It!: Regular septic system maintenance can save homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs and protect public health.

– Pump Your Tank!: Ensure your septic tank is pumped at regularly intervals as recommended by a professional and/or local permitting authority.

More than one-fifth of U.S. households utilize an individual onsite system or small community cluster system to treat their wastewater. These systems treat and dispose of relatively small volumes of wastewater and include a wide range of individual and cluster treatment options to process household and commercial sewage. These systems go by such names as septic, decentralized wastewater treatment, cluster, package plants, on-lot, individual sewage disposal, and private sewage. When properly installed, operated, and maintained, these systems help protect public health, preserve valuable water resources, and maintain a community’s economic vitality.

