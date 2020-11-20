sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
EPA HELPDESK WEBINAR 35: TEXTILES

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, ven 20 novembre 2020

27-04-21 | 10:30 h – 11:30 h CET

How can EU exporters of textile products benefit from EPA concessions in exporting their products to Japan?

Import trade concessions are contained in the EPA for EU exporters of textile products to Japan. As a result, these EU products have since the entry into force of the Agreement an important competitive advantage on the Japanese markets. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/epa-helpdesk-webinar-35-textiles

