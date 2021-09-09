(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 [2021_EPA_NewsRelease_cision.png]

EPA Expands Air Monitoring Efforts in Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ida

DALLAS – (Sept. 9, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expanding air quality evaluations in Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida. Today, at the request of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), EPA will begin air sampling near certain industrial facilities in communities affected by Hurricane Ida. EPA has deployed the ASPECT aircraft to assess potential emissions releases at industrial facilities as power is restored, and the aircraft remains available for additional deployment. EPA is also restarting chloroprene community air monitors around Denka Performance Elastomers in LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish. The community monitors had been secured before the hurricane made landfall to prevent damage.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, EPA continues to prioritize all of its environmental and public health programs, including emergency response activities, especially those which address historical inequities in underserved and overburdened communities throughout the U.S.

Community Monitoring

In impacted areas, EPA will use summa canisters to sample ambient air for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including Tentatively Identified Compounds (TICs), and will use air monitors for fine particle pollution, known as PM 2.5, at certain locations specified by LDEQ. The canisters will measure VOCs and TICs using 24-hour samples and PM 2.5 will be measured through continuous monitoring. Sampling will follow EPA-approved methods and protocols. Some of the first locations include:

– Shell Refinery—Norco

– Denka Performance Elastomer—Reserve

– Marathon Refinery—Garyville

– LDEQ’s Irish Channel air monitoring site

– Port Fourchon

Denka Performance Elastomer Monitoring

ASPECT Air Monitoring

National Response Center Reports

EPA Prepared to Help with Ongoing Response

EPA continues to support FEMA, state, local, and Tribal partners in response to Hurricane Ida. EPA encourages affected communities to continue staying alert for instructions from local authorities, especially generator safety precautions, and report any spills or releases to state authorities. Community information and observations are extremely valuable in assisting federal and state first-responders.

