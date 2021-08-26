(AGENPARL) – gio 26 agosto 2021 [Image]

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nine Tribal Nations

EPA Calls for Nominations for 2022 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

New category added for a technology that reduces greenhouse gas emissions

(Lenexa, Kan., August 26, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards from companies or institutions that have developed a new green chemistry process or product that helps protect human health and the environment. In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis, EPA is adding a new award category to recognize technology that reduces or eliminates greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Green Chemistry Challenge Awards is an opportunity for EPA to recognize green chemistry solutions that advance protection of human health and the environment by preventing pollution at its source,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff. “This year, I am pleased to announce a new category to recognize innovative green chemistry technologies that can advance the fight against climate change while also helping U.S. businesses reduce costs, use resources more efficiently, and be more competitive.”

Green chemistry is the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the generation and use of chemicals that are hazardous to the environment and people’s health. EPA’s efforts to speed the adoption of this revolutionary and diverse discipline have led to significant environmental benefits, innovation, and a strengthened economy. This approach aims to prevent pollution before it is even created, making it the preferred approach for providing solutions to some of the most significant environmental challenges facing the nation. The addition of a new category to recognize technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions will help further EPA’s efforts to address climate change by encouraging development and adoption of innovative solutions to address this important issue.

Nominations are due to the agency by December 10, 2021. An independent panel of technical experts convened by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute will formally judge the 2022 nominations and make recommendations to EPA for the 2022 winners. EPA anticipates giving awards to outstanding green chemistry technologies in six categories next June.

Since the inception of the awards more than a quarter century ago, EPA has received more than 1,800 nominations and presented awards for 128 technologies that decrease hazardous chemicals and resources, reduce costs, protect human health, and spur economic growth. Winning technologies are responsible for annually reducing the use or generation of hundreds of millions of pounds of hazardous chemicals, saving billions of gallons of water, and eliminating billions of pounds of carbon dioxide equivalents.

