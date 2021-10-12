(AGENPARL) – mar 12 ottobre 2021 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it is honoring 15 residential construction industry leaders with the 12th annual Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards. This annual award recognizes market-leading organizations that offer enhanced indoor air quality protections by participating in EPA’s Indoor airPLUS program.

“EPA congratulates Pando Alliance and all the 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leaders and Leaders of the Year for their commitment to building and promoting healthier indoor environments,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “A healthy home has never been more important, and with the help and hard work of market-leading homebuilders and verifiers, people can look for Indoor airPLUS certified homes to find improved indoor air quality, energy efficiency, comfort, durability, and peace of mind.”

Pando Alliance Projects in Baltimore, Maryland, include:

– New Shiloh Family Apartments

– City Arts 2

– Restoration Gardens 2

New Shiloh Family Apartments – Since 2018, New Shiloh Village Apartments offers a modern and affordable building for individuals, families, and people with disabilities. There are 73 spacious apartments including one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The community design is part of a master planned community on the campus of the New Shiloh Baptist Church. The facility is LEED (Leader in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and features a living roof that is covered with vegetation, which reduces storm water run-off, and Energy Star appliances.

City Arts 2 – This Energy Star and LEED certified apartment building features modern floor plans and many have a utility sink for artistic use. The building also has a large dance studio with a sprung floor, a fitness center, screening room and co-working artist space as well as a coffee shop. A new park in the community is also being built nearby. City Arts 2 is a part of the vision to rebuild east Baltimore, including the renovation of dozens of once-abandoned neighborhood buildings.

Restoration Gardens 2 – The Energy Star and LEED Silver certified housing community for homeless youth located in the Pen Lucy neighborhood of east Baltimore. Together with the Restoration Gardens 1 complex in west Baltimore, which opened in 2010, the facilities provide the only permanent housing for vulnerable youth between the ages of 18-24 in the state of Maryland. Restoration Gardens 2 opened in the fall of 2018 and provides private studio accommodations as well as spaces for workforce training, education, counseling, and other services to help residents become more stable and self-sufficient.

Restoration Gardens 2 is a recipient of the 2019 Housing Achievement Award for Best Small Affordable Housing Project, presented by Housing Association of Nonprofit Developers (HAND).

Pando Alliance takes a proactive approach to encourage projects to seek the Indoor airPLUS certification, recognizing the benefits of the program in conjunction with ENERGY STAR certification. They provided modeling scenarios and compliance pathways to project teams during schematic design, ensuring indoor air quality was a focus from the beginning. This was Pando Alliance’s first Indoor airPLUS Leader Award. In addition, Pando Alliance was also a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Maryland.

Indoor airPLUS homes are healthier by design, improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort, while also offering cost savings through energy efficiency improvements. Featuring comprehensive IAQ measures and practices, Indoor airPLUS labeled homes can help reduce the likelihood of common and serious health problems like heart disease, cancer, asthma, allergies, respiratory issues, headaches and more. These design approaches include mold and moisture control; radon resistance; pest management; improved heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems; proper combustion venting; healthier building materials; and homeowner education.

