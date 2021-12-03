(AGENPARL) – ven 03 dicembre 2021 Media Contacts:

EPA Awards Inter Tribal Council of Arizona $1,581,000 to Protect Children from Lead in Drinking Water

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $1,581,000 to the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (ITCA) to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools or child care facilities. The funding will help protect children and helps advance the federal action plan to reduce childhood lead exposures. ITCA’s lead testing project will offer testing to schools and childcare facilities on the Navajo Nation and Tribes in California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

“Reducing lead exposure for children is a top priority for EPA,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Jordan. “We are very pleased to continue working with our partner states and tribes to help reduce lead in schools and childcare facilities.”

ITCA’s funding was awarded under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act for states, territories, and tribes to test for lead in schools and childcare facilities. The Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care Drinking Water grant program continues to help protect children’s health and make progress under the Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures.

