(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 [https://us.vocuspr.com/Publish/518041/vcsPRAsset_518041_119656_105cd705-6d9c-4bf6-bb71-4d7aeb181c18_0.png]

EPA Approves Emergency Fuel Waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi

DALLAS (Aug. 31, 2021) — In response to state requests, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan has issued emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi, effective immediately.

Administrator Regan determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in Louisiana and Mississippi as a result of impacts from Hurricane Ida.

EPA issued a waiver of the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) requirements in Louisiana and Mississippi to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida. The waiver begins August 30, 2021, and ends September 16, 2021.

The Clean Air Act allows Administrator Regan, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, to waive certain fuel requirements to address emergency fuel shortages.

As required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest. EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation, and will act expeditiously if extreme and unusual supply circumstances exist in other areas.

To mitigate any impacts on air quality, the Clean Air Act provides strict criteria for when fuel waivers may be granted, and requires that waivers be limited as much as possible in terms of their geographic scope and duration.

[https://us.vocuspr.com/Publish/518041/vcsPRAsset_518041_119657_f5c08f25-85a4-42ae-ade7-66f5795e85f9_0.png]

Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

🔊 Listen to this