(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 [Image]

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nine Tribal Nations

EPA Announces Resources to Help Partners Better Address Nutrient Pollution Affecting Waters

(Lenexa, Kan., August 23, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released three new resources to assist the agency’s state, territorial and authorized Tribal partners to address adverse effects of nutrient pollution, including freshwater harmful algal blooms (HAB). These resources will help EPA’s co-regulators and partners better protect recreators, aquatic life, and drinking water sources from the detrimental effects of nutrient pollution. The three resources include the agency’s Final Recommended Nutrient Criteria for Lakes and Reservoirs, a web-based tool with information and tracking of HABs, and a Technical Support Document to aid implementation of certain HABs criteria.

“EPA’s new resources advance the agency’s commitment to providing innovative, science-based and data-informed tools to support our partners’ efforts to reduce nutrient pollution and harmful algal blooms, and to empower the public to stay informed of their health risks,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “With stressors like climate change exacerbating the effects of excess nutrients in waterways, it’s crucial that our partners have the water quality standards and advisory programs in place that can protect our communities.”

Final Recommended Nutrient Criteria for Lakes and Reservoirs

EPA has published revised recommended ambient water quality criteria under the Clean Water Act to help address nutrient pollution in lakes and reservoirs. As the first update to EPA’s nutrient criteria in 20 years, these recommendations represent a significant advancement in the scientific understanding of the impacts of nitrogen and phosphorus in our waters. These new criteria will help protect drinking water sources, recreational uses, and aquatic life in our nation’s lakes and reservoirs. The new recommendations are based on statistical stressor-response relationships developed from data collected in approximately 1,800 lakes nationwide and incorporated into national models.

Tracking CyanoHABs StoryMap

Implementation Support for EPA’s Recreational HABs Criteria

# # #

🔊 Listen to this