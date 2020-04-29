(AGENPARL) – mer 29 aprile 2020 For Immediate Release: April 29, 2019

EPA Announces Cooperative Agreement to Support the National Tribal Toxics Council (NTTC)

“Tribal governments are valued partners in our joint work of protecting public health and the environment,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “EPA is proud of our partnership with NTTC and our ability to help sustain and support its mission to raise awareness of risk management and pollution prevention issues in Indian country.”

“Our investment in strengthening support for the NTTC is an indication of EPA’s strong commitment to collaborating effectively with our tribal partners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs Chad McIntosh.

EPA anticipates awarding one cooperative agreement for approximately $800,000 over a five-year period that will focus on the following activities:

· Assist federally-recognized tribes, Alaska Native Villages, and intertribal organizations in selecting and maintaining a geographically diverse membership with a diversity of relevant and technical expertise in the NTTC;

· Assist the NTTC in maintaining a viable charter that covers activities eligible for EPA funding and fulfilling the objectives of that charter; and

· Provide professional and technical support to the NTTC to conduct its meetings and other activities.

