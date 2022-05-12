(AGENPARL) – gio 12 maggio 2022 EPA Announces $2.4 Million Arizona Investment, Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to Revitalize Communities

Arizona Communities Will Receive Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup Grants to Help Build A Better America While Advancing Environmental Justice

Phoenix– Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a $2.4 million investment in Arizona to revitalize communities across the state by cleaning up contaminated and blighted properties and redeveloping them for productive reuse. The funding in Arizona will be provided through four EPA Brownfields Assessment, Cleanup, and Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund grants. The grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up so called “brownfield” properties — contaminated, polluted, or hazardous sites slated for revitalization through a specialized EPA program.

“Today’s announcement breathes new life into Arizona communities by turning contaminated properties into economically productive community resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is significantly increasing our investments in Arizona communities, providing assistance to areas long overburdened and underserved.”

“I worked hard to ensure the Brownfields program was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These grants will help Arizona cities and tribes turn abandoned, unused, and contaminated properties into prime sites for economic redevelopment,” said United States Senator Mark Kelly. “Today’s grants are just the first of many awards Arizona communities will receive to support healthier environments, more jobs and economic growth.”

“These Brownfields Grants directly invest in the safe cleanup of dangerous chemicals in Arizona communities, helping ensure continued economic development and opportunities throughout Arizona,” said United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

EPA’s funding supports Arizona communities’ efforts to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields by stimulating economic opportunity and environmental revitalization. Projects range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos and lead to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties contaminated by former chemical use.

Cochise County is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on the Cities of Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, and Wilcox. The funds will be used to identify, prioritize and assess brownfield properties, as well as support community engagement and reuse and cleanup planning. []

The City of Show Low is selected to receive $409,000 for cleanup of the now-abandoned Woody’s Bulk Fuel Storage and Distribution Facility. The facility operated from the 1940s until 2009, leaving the property contaminated with inorganic contaminants, heavy metals and petroleum.

The City of Tucson is selected to receive $1,000,000 as a Brownfields Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund from which the city will provide six loans and two subgrants. The loans will revolve back into the Fund to support future brownfield cleanups. The project will focus on the Tucson neighborhoods of La Doce, the Oracle Road/Miracle Mile area, Barrio Centro/Julia Keen Neighborhood and Downtown Tucson/Historic Barrios. Priority properties for cleanup include a former fueling station, a former private school and a transit center and adjacent parking lot.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe is selected to receive $500,000 for cleanup of dilapdated cabins at the Hawley Lake Recreational Area near the Town of McNary. The cabins were constructed between 1959 and 1978, and the buildings and surrounding soil is contaminated with metals from hazardous building materials, such as lead and asbestos. Rehabilitation of these rental cabins presents an economic opportunity for the tribe and builds on previous EPA-funded assistance. Grant funds also will be used to support community engagement.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s investments in brownfield sites have leveraged more than $35 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example:

– To date, this funding has led to more than 183,000 jobs in cleanup, construction, and redevelopment.

– Based on grant recipient reporting, recipients leveraged an average $20.43 for each EPA Brownfields dollar and 10.3 jobs per $100,000 of EPA Brownfield Grant funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements.

– In addition, an academic peer-reviewed study has found that residential properties near brownfield sites increased in value by 5% to 15% because of cleanup activities.

– Finally, analyzing data near 48 brownfields, EPA found an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after cleanup—2 to 7 times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfield sites.

EPA Announces $6.3 Million California Investment, Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to Revitalize Communities

California Communities Will Receive Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup Grants to Help Build A Better America While Advancing Environmental Justice

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a $6,321,123 million investment in California to revitalize communities across the state by cleaning up contaminated and blighted properties and redeveloping them for productive reuse. Nine California communities have been selected to receive over $4.3 million in EPA Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup grants, and two high-performing Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund programs will receive $2 million to expand their work. The grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up so called “brownfield” properties — contaminated, polluted, or hazardous sites slated for revitalization through a specialized EPA program.

“Today’s announcement breathes new life into California communities by turning contaminated properties into economically productive community resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is significantly increasing our investments in California communities, providing assistance to areas long overburdened and underserved.”

“I am pleased to see nine projects across California receive Brownfields grants from the Environmental Protection Agency,” said United States Senator Alex Padilla. “These grants will build capacity in local communities to advance sustainable projects that clean up and redevelop some of their most contaminated properties. This funding will help revitalize long vacant or contaminated sites, making our neighborhoods cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous.”

EPA’s funding supports California communities’ efforts to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields by stimulating economic opportunity and environmental revitalization. Projects range from cleaning up former lumber mill sites to assessing downtown properties for affordable housing and commercial reuse.

Two communities are selected to receive nearly $900,000 to clean up former lumber mill sites, both projects building on former EPA investments. The City of Arcata is selected to receive $369,783 for cleanup at the Little Lake Industries Mill facility, providing both economic reinvestment in this light industrial area and ecological benefits to waterways that drain to Humboldt Bay. The Sierra Institute for Community and Environment is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup grant to continue cleanup of properties at the Crescent Mills Former Lousiana Pacific Mill facility. This project supports redevelopment of the property into an operation which will generate value-added wood products out of low-value woody material, with benefits accuring to forest restoration and fire risk reduction efforts.

Seven communities are selected to receive over $3.4 million for the identification, assessment, and cleanup and redevelopment planning of brownfield properties, as well as community engagement. They are:

The San Diego State University Research Foundation is selected to receive $500,000 to work with National City to focus on a 158-acre district at the city’s core identified as the Downtown Specific Plan Area. Priority properties include a former education center, a vacant lot in a former industrial neighborhood, and a former welding shop. The project will support new housing and commercial development close to transit.

The City of South Gate is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on the Gateway District, Tweedy Boulevard Corridor, and Hollydale Village neighborhoods. Priority properties include a 3-acre former shipping and distribution center, the former Mondo Chrome facility, and an 88-acre former General Motors assembly plant. This project will support new mixed-use transit-oriented development and new affordable housing.

The City of Bakersfield is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on the city’s downtown area. Priority properties include a 17-acre former corporate headquarters and several vacant and infill development sites. This project will support new affordable housing and transitional housing for residents experiencing homelessness.

The Fresno Metropolitan Ministry is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on the Blackstone Avenue Corridor, the city’s primary commercial corridor. Priority properties are located in the southernmost portion of the corridor, an area that has experienced substantial disinvestment resulting in many vacant, abandoned, and underused properties. This project will support a mix of housing, retail, office, and active public spaces in a pedestrian/”complete street”‐oriented environment.

The Spanish-Speaking Unity Council of Alameda County, Inc., a neighborhood-based social equity development corporation, is selected to receive $451,340 to focus on several neighborhoods in East Oakland. Priority properties include an 8,000-square-foot mixed-use building, a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot, and three large residential buildings. This project will support development and preservation of affordable housing.

The City of Grass Valley is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on the city’s South Auburn Street and Bennett Street Corridors and the Southern Grass Valley Sphere of Influence/Annexation Areas. Priority sites are several mine-scarred properties adjacent to residential communities. This project will support the long-term development of housing, parks and recreation, community space, sustainable “fork-to-table” programs and economic development.

The City of Tulelake is selected to receive $500,000 to focus on Tulelake’s Downtown area, with priority properties including the historic Marcha Theater and the Old Tulelake Hardware and Sporting Goods Store. This project will support the redevelopment and revitalization of community-serving institutions, such as a cultural/entertainment center and professional/medical building.

Two high-performing Brownfields Cleanup Revolving Loan Funds are also selected to receive funding to expand their existing programs. The City of Fresno is selected to receive $1 million to focus on cleanup of downtown properties contaminated with hazardous building materials. Humboldt County is selected to receive $1 million to fund cleanup of brownfield properties throughout the county, particularly those impacted by former timber and rail operations.

EPA Announces $500K Hawaii Investment, Supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to Revitalize Communities

Oahu Will Receive a Brownfields Assessment Grant Under Nationwide Effort to Build A Better America

HONOLULU – Today, as part of a nationwide effort to clean up contaminated and blighted properties and redevelop them for productive reuse, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a $500,000 investment in Honolulu made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding in Hawaii will be provided through an EPA Brownfields Assessment grant. The grants being unveiled across the nation are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up so called “brownfield” properties — contaminated, polluted, or hazardous sites slated for revitalization through a specialized EPA program.

“Today’s announcement breathes new life into Honolulu communities by turning contaminated properties into economically productive community resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing our investments in Hawaiian communities, providing assistance to areas long overburdened and underserved.”

EPA’s funding supports Hawaiian communities’ efforts to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields by stimulating economic opportunity and environmental revitalization.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments along the Honolulu Rail Transit Project corridor. The project will focus on four Transit Project sections: West O’ahu Farrington Highway, Kamehameha Highway, Airport, and City Center. The project will support the development of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project and will focus on potentially contaminted properties in the project corridor, including former sugar mills, food processing and canning facilities, and fertilizer processing and storage facilities.[]

EPA Announces $1.9 Million Nevada Investment, Supported by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to Revitalize Communities

Nevada Communities Will Receive Brownfields Assessment Grants to Help Build A Better America While Advancing Environmental Justice

LAS VEGAS– Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a $1,934,000 investment in Nevada to revitalize communities across the state by cleaning up contaminated and blighted properties and redeveloping them for productive reuse. The funding in Nevada will be provided through four EPA Brownfields Assessment grants. The grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up so called “brownfield” properties — contaminated, polluted, or hazardous sites slated for revitalization through a specialized EPA program.

“Today’s announcement breathes new life into Nevada communities by turning contaminated properties into economically productive community resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is significantly increasing our investments in Nevada communities, providing assistance to areas long overburdened and underserved.”

“This is good news for communities all over the Silver State that want to assess pollution at industrial sites and make plans to clean them,” said United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue working with the EPA to ensure that they have the resources they need to protect Nevada’s communities.”

“I applaud the Environmental Protection Agency for awarding these grants to communities across Nevada to aid in the cleanup of brownfields and redevelopment of these contaminated sites,” said United States Senator Jacky Rosen. “These grants will help remove contaminants, repurpose former industrial sites, and ultimately promote economic development. I will continue working in the Senate to ensure that Nevadans have the resources they need to revitalize our communities.”

EPA’s funding supports Nevada communities’ efforts to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields by stimulating economic opportunity and environmental revitalization. Projects range from assessing former gas stations in urban Las Vegas and Henderson to focusing on Tribal solid waste facilities and mine-scarred lands. [][]

Humboldt County is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare cleanup plans, with a focus on downtown Lovelock and central Winnemucca and the communities of Orovada and McDermitt. Priority properties are former auto repair and agricultural chemical storage areas, as well as mine-scarred lands and blighted highway, commercial, and old railroad corridors. Grant funds will also be used to support community engagement through public workshops, charrettes, stakeholder interviews, and a dedicated website. []

The City of Las Vegas is selected for a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and to prepare cleanup plans and area-wide revitalization strategies. The project will focus on the Westside and Rafael Rivera neighborhoods. Priority properties include former dry cleaners, vacant former auto dealerships, gas stations, and auto repair shops. The grant will also be used to support community engagement through a public kickoff event, outreach materials and a project webpage. []

The Henderson Redevelopment Agency is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare site-specific cleanup plans along an approximately 7.5 mile length of Boulder Highway. Priority properties are former gas stations, auto sales and service businesses, and junkyards within Henderson’s downtown district and the Pittman and Valley View neighborhoods. Grant funds also will be used to engage the surrounding community through community partner meetings and outreach materials.

The NyE Communities Coalition is selected for a $434,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare cleanup and reuse plans, with a focus on properties in Nye, Esmeralda, and Lincoln Counties and the Duckwater Shoshone Reservation in Nevada. Priority sites include the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe solid waste facility, the Pioche workforce housing complex, and the Silver Peak portion of Esmeralda County, a vacant land parcel formerly used for mining. The grant will also be used to conduct public meetings and community outreach activities.

