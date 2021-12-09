(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 EPA Announces Appointment of Martha Guzman as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 9

WASHINGTON, DC (TBD, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint Martha Guzman to become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 9. Guzman will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, the Pacific Islands, and 148 Tribal Nations.

“Given Martha’s extensive background in successfully delivering access to underserved communities, I am confident she is an excellent choice to lead our Region 9 team. Martha is an experienced leader that values economic justice and will represent the best interests of the residents in the region,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“I am honored to be appointed by President Biden to serve as Administrator of EPA Region 9 under the leadership of Administrator Regan. And I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the resilient staff at Region 9 as we tackle the chronic and emerging environmental issues in our communities,” said Guzman.

Martha Guzman has served as a Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for the last five years, appointed by Governor Jerry Brown. Her portfolio included leadership on issues related to fiscal oversight of utilities, broadband for all, water affordability, increasing access to clean energy programs and preventing disconnections of basic utilities for Disadvantaged Communities. Guzman spearheaded the Interagency Solar Consumer Protection Taskforce, the Tribal Land Policy, and the Covid Arrears Response. Prior to joining the CPUC she served as Deputy Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor where she worked on the passage of the Human Right to Water and the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, re-organized the Safe Drinking Water Program, and helped to shape climate goals related to short-lived climate pollutants and renewable energy legislation. Earlier in her career, she was the Sustainable Communities program director for the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation where she worked for Swanton Berry Farm on human resource issues. Guzman started her career as the legislative coordinator for the United Farm Workers.

Environmental Protection Agency, 75 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 United States

🔊 Listen to this