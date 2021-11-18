(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 EPA Announces Appointments of Regional Administrators for Regions 2, 4, and 8

WASHINGTON, DC (Nov. 18, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint three new Regional Administrators to lead EPA’s work protecting human health and the environment in their respective regional offices. The following individuals will be appointed:

Region 2

Lisa Garcia will become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 2. Garcia will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and eight Indian Nations.

“Lisa’s leadership will be instrumental to EPA’s work addressing the complicated intersection of environmental and economic challenges in Region 2. She brings a wealth of experience in fighting for climate justice and equity that will be invaluable as we deliver on our mission to protect communities from Puerto Rico to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and in New Jersey and New York, from pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“I am honored to be appointed as Regional Administrator for EPA region 2, and to help advance President Biden’s and Administrator Regan’s priorities to integrate environmental justice in all we do to tackle climate change, ensure all communities have clean drinking water, and reduce toxic pollution in our air, water, and soil,” Lisa Garcia said. “With the passage of the historic infrastructure deal in Congress, I stand ready to serve with the amazing EPA staff and take action toward a more just and resilient planet.”

Lisa Flavia Garcia is a lawyer that has been using the power of law and policy over the past 20 years to advocate for environmental and climate justice. Garcia was appointed to EPA in 2009, serving as associate administrator and advisor to EPA Administrators Jackson and McCarthy. She helped to lead the team responsible for the creation and implementation of Plan EJ 2014 -EPA’s first EJ strategic plan- and the design of EJSCREEN. Garcia then worked as Vice President for Litigation at Earthjustice, and in 2019 joined GRIST magazine to lead a new program called Fix, Grist’s climate solutions lab focused on amplifying the voices of climate justice leaders. Earlier in her career, Garcia served as the Director of EJ and Indian Affairs at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and as Assistant Attorney General at the NYS Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Bureau. She was also an Associate Professor at Rutgers Law School, staff attorney at NYPIRG, and a legislative fellow for Senator Robert Torricelli and NJ State Senator Byron Baer.

Region 4

[Daniel Blackman will become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 4. Blackman will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and with six Tribes.]

“Daniel brings deep experience in the region that will be an asset as we work to confront issues in overburdened and underserved communities, ensure public health protections for all, and make progress on our critical climate change goals,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m excited to have him working with us.”

“I am honored to play a critical role in President Biden and Administrator Regan’s ambitious commitment to combat the climate crisis, reduce pollution, and to ensure more Americans can participate fully and equally in our economy. This includes bringing accountability and transparency throughout the region and working to fulfill President Biden’s environmental justice commitments,” said Daniel Blackman.

Daniel Blackman has spent over a decade advising policymakers at the Georgia state capitol and advocating on behalf of Georgia ratepayers and small businesses in energy-related matters before the state’s Public Service Commission. He served as chairman of the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club and board member for the ACLU. Blackman has worked throughout EPA Region 4 to secure environmental, health, and economic justice and to convene stakeholders with federal agencies. His work in addressing groundwater contamination at nuclear plants and its impact on public health and safety has given him the opportunity to testify numerous times before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and his commitment to working throughout the Southeastern United States to push for legislation that addresses toxic ash left behind from burning coal has given him the opportunity to play a key role in the transitioning from coal to clean energy in the United States.

Region 8

KC Becker will become EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 8. Becker will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and with 28 Tribal Nations.

“With her background on critical climate change and environmental justice issues, KC is an excellent choice to lead our Region 8 team. She is experienced in stakeholder engagement and will ensure voices from throughout the region are heard on key issues,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to serve the Biden Administration as EPA Region 8 Administrator. The aggressive and critical agenda that President Biden and Administrator Regan have announced to address climate change, repair aging water infrastructure, and drive down methane emissions requires an ‘all hands on deck’ approach. I am ready to use my experience to help states, Tribal governments, businesses, and communities in Region 8 implement these important pieces of the Biden agenda,” KC Becker said.

KC Becker recently completed four terms in the Colorado legislature, culminating as Speaker of the House. Becker led the Colorado Democrats to its biggest majority in the legislature in over 50 years, and the first majority female legislative chamber in the country. Prior to serving in the Colorado legislature, she served four years on Boulder, Colorado’s city council. She worked for nearly seven years as an attorney-advisor in the Solicitor’s Office at the US Department of the Interior, practicing administrative and natural resources law. While in the Colorado legislature, Becker led landmark legislation to reform Colorado’s oil and gas sector, created a first in the nation Office of Just Transition, and passed nationally-leading legislation requiring the state of Colorado to put forward a plan to meet carbon reduction goals. Becker lives in Boulder with her husband and two sons.

