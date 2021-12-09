(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 EPA Announces Appointment of Dr. Earthea Nance as Regional Administrator for Region 6

DALLAS – (Dec. 9, 2021) Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced that President Biden will appoint Dr. Earthea Nance as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 6 to lead the agency’s work protecting human health and the environment. Nance will lead the implementation of the Biden-Harris environmental agenda in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and with 66 Tribal Nations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Nance to the EPA team having just come back from my Journey to Justice tour, which culminated in Houston and included a visit to Texas Southern University, where Earthea serves as an associate professor,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Earthea knows firsthand how important it is that we finally deliver relief to those underserved communities that have suffered much too long. Her experience fighting for climate justice and equity will be invaluable as we work to protect those that need us most.”

“I am excited to be joining the EPA as the Regional Administrator for Region 6. The Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Regan have developed an innovative set of policies for addressing climate change, environmental justice, massive air and water pollution, and other threats to human health and the environment. My charge is to fully implement environmental policies and laws in the region, and to not only listen, but to partner with distressed communities in order to truly make progress,” said Dr. Earthea Nance.

Dr. Earthea Nance is an environmental engineer who has worked for the last two decades with communities at disproportionate risk of environmental hazards and without adequate environmental infrastructure. She conducted community-based research after Hurricane Katrina, during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, and in communities without safe water and sanitation in Brazil and Mozambique. After Hurricane Harvey, she brought community and equity perspectives into regional disaster policy during her service on the Greater Houston Flood Mitigation Consortium and the Harris County Community Flood Resilience Task Force.

As a public official serving as director of disaster mitigation and planning for the City of New Orleans after Katrina, she managed $60 million in flood mitigation funds and created the City’s first approved plans for hazard mitigation, sustainability, and green energy. Dr. Nance earned a Ph.D. degree in environmental engineering from Stanford University, as well as M.S. and B.S. degrees in civil and environmental engineering from the University of California-Davis. She has been a registered professional civil engineer for 25 years, a certified floodplain manager for 12 years, and has served on the faculty at Texas Southern University, the University of New Orleans, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Virginia Tech.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

🔊 Listen to this