ven 27 agosto 2021

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 – 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Nine Tribal Nations

EPA Announces $492,000 Grant for Missouri to Improve Drinking Water for Underserved, Disadvantaged Communities

(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 27, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the availability of $492,000 in grant funding for Missouri to improve drinking water for residents in small towns and underserved communities.

This funding is part of $25 million in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants that are available nationwide. EPA is committed to ensuring that all Americans, especially those living in small towns and underserved communities, have safe water to drink and clean water to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and removing barriers to better support low-income communities.”

EPA intends to release another memo in the fall to provide allotments to support activities in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities.

