EPA Announces $25 Million in Grants to Improve Drinking Water Quality for Underserved, Small, and Disadvantaged Communities

(Lenexa, Kan., August 25, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $25 million in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants to help improve drinking water. EPA is committed to ensuring that all Americans, especially those living in small towns and underserved communities, have safe water to drink and clean water to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country. When we invest in water resources, we create good-paying jobs and build a better, safer future for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and the removal of barriers to better support low-income communities.”

EPA intends to release another memo in the fall to provide allotments to support activities in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities.

Today’s announcement also illustrates the benefits of investing in water—protecting public health and the environment, addressing key challenges facing communities, and creating jobs. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal would build on successful programs like the WIIN Act’s Small Underserved and Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program to bring more benefits to communities across the country.

