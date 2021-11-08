(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 EPA and Grambling State University Partner to Strengthen Environmental Studies and Improve Career Opportunities for Students

November 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Nov. 8, 2021) EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, EPA Region 6, and historically black university Grambling State University (GSU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pledging to collaborate in preparing students to enter and compete in the federal workforce; providing Environmental Protection Agency’s expertise to review and enhance GSU curriculums; and participating in research efforts to promote environmental awareness.

“Through this collaborative agreement between EPA and Grambling State University, we hope to enrich the educational experience of GSU students, and spur interest in careers in the federal government,” said Larry Starfield, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “The MOU shows our mutual commitment to the education and development of our country’s future leaders.”

“Grambling State University has continuously demonstrated excellence in education throughout their 120-year history, and EPA has benefited from many alumni joining the workforce throughout the agency, especially here in Region 6,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “EPA is excited to strengthen this partnership through a new agreement that will enhance GSU’s academic programs as well as EPA’s outreach to a diverse pool of job candidates.”

“We are thankful to the Environmental Protection Agency for their initiative in providing valuable opportunities to Grambling State University Students,” said Richard J. Gallot Sr., President of Grambling State University. “Partnerships like these make it possible for our scholars to gain meaningful experience to position themselves competitively in this vital industry.”

GSU President Gallot, Acting Assistant Administrator Starfield, and Acting Region 6 Administrator Gray took part in a virtual signing ceremony today to celebrate establishment of the MOU.

GSU is a public, historically black university founded in 1901 and located in Grambling, Louisiana. The University is committed to expanding its footprint as a state and national leader who provides exemplary undergraduate and graduate education through innovative teaching and a commitment to community engagement.

EPA is committed to promoting equal employment opportunity by broadening the applicant pools to include diverse and qualified college graduates when seeking professionals in the fields of science, technology, and environmental law and policy.

Among the activities described in the MOU:

– EPA may participate in career fairs and other outreach opportunities during the academic year to provide publicly available information about opportunities at the EPA and the EPA employment process.

– EPA staff may have the opportunity to volunteer to serve as mentors to GSU students, participate in panel discussions, lectures, and other on-campus events.

– EPA may provide expertise and resources for curriculum review relating to environmental policy and enforcement.

– EPA may share public information about opportunities for GSU to participate in EPA’s research efforts

– EPA may facilitate communication between communities it serves and the GSU community about activities to promote environmental awareness, such as, the College Underserved Partnership Program (CUPP).

– GSU may provide EPA access to the University’s facilities and non-monetary resources to increase visibility and awareness of EPA programs.

