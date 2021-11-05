(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 EPA and Grambling State University Event Will Celebrate Agreement on Workforce Development Collaboration

(DALLAS – Nov. 5, 2021) On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Grambling State University (GSU) will hold an event to celebrate the recent signing of an agreement between the institutions to collaborate on workforce development efforts. The agreement, formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), will guide EPA’s and GSU’s work to develop program activities to support GSU’s mission to prepare students for career opportunities and to continue to diversify EPA’s workforce.

WHO: U.S. EPA and Grambling State University

WHAT: Celebration of MOU signing

WHEN: Monday, November 8

1:45 pm CT

