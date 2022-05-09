(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 EPA and DOE Announce Two Texas School Districts as the Winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards

Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the Department of Energy are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. The winners are Lewisville Independent School District and Mansfield Independent School District, both districts have demonstrated leadership and excellence in significant energy reductions.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

LISD has achieved considerable success in the past regarding the Energy Star Program. The district has achieved an average ENERGY STAR score of 82, reduced energy usage equal to $2.5 million in savings and implemented 12 ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunts in 2021.

MISD continues to excel at energy reductions since being named Partner of the Year since 2012. This year MISD reduced energy by 18 percent, saved over $16.4 million since 2011 and maintained an average ENERGY STAR score of 90.

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10 percent of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

