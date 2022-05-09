(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 EPA and DOE Announce DFW Companies Win Energy Star Award

210 organizations leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition

Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 6 Energy STAR partners in the Dallas-Forth-Worth area.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10 percent of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Here are the 2022 Energy Star Award Winners in the DFW area:

– Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis – For continuing to grow its comprehensive energy management program and training programs, benchmarked almost 6,000 buildings in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 174 properties in 2021.

– Celanese Corporation- For promoting energy efficiency and decarbonization throughout the ENERGY STAR network of industrial partners and aided individual ENERGY STAR industrial partners.

– Cenergistic- For continued its monthly delivery of ENERGY STAR benchmarking to more than 850 buildings in their schools, universities, and municipalities portfolio.

– JCPENNEY- For reducing energy use by almost 2 percent and increasing the average ENERGY STAR score across its retail portfolio.

– RealPage Sustainability- For providing software and data analytics to the real estate industry, benchmarked over 5,400 multifamily properties comprised of over 23,000 buildings.

– U.S. EcoLogic- For certifying more than 1,900 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021, an increase of nearly 60 percent from the prior year.

About ENERGY STAR

