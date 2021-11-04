(AGENPARL) – gio 04 novembre 2021 EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan to Embark on “Journey to Justice” Tour [Through]Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas

Week-long trip in November to focus on environmental justice, connecting with historically marginalized communities throughout the South

WASHINGTON (Nov. 4, 2021) — On Monday, November 15, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will begin a week-long “Journey to Justice: Real EJ Conversations on Your Corner” trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas to spotlight longstanding environmental justice concerns in historically marginalized communities, and hear firsthand from residents dealing with the severe impacts of pollution in these areas.

Over the course of the trip, Administrator Regan will join roundtable discussions to hear directly from residents, advocates, and stakeholders, tour neighborhoods severely affected by pollution, and meet with environmental justice activists and community leaders to discuss solutions to these deep-rooted problems, the need for more progress, and the commitment to action by the EPA and the Biden-Harris Administration.

Administrator Regan has been traveling the country engaging in community conversations and emphasizing how environmental justice is at the center of the Agency’s regulatory, grantmaking, and policy decisions. EPA and the Biden-Harris administration are committed to ensuring that overburdened communities are protected from exposure to dangerous pollution and have equal access to resources and opportunities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will invest in building resiliency to climate change impacts and reducing pollution.

What:

A week-long trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas to highlight environmental justice concerns, hear from impacted communities and discuss solutions for communities most in need.

When and Where:

Monday, November 15 – Jackson, Mississippi

Tuesday, November 16 – New Orleans, St. John Parish, and St. James Parish, Louisiana

Wednesday, November 17 – New Orleans, Louisiana

Thursday, November 18 – Mossville, Louisiana and Houston, Texas

Friday, November 19 – Houston, Texas

Environmental Protection Agency, 1201 Elm Street, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75270 United States

