venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
Breaking News

AVIAN INFLUENZA: HOUSING MEASURES SET TO BE LIFTED ON 31 MARCH

ECONOMY: INDONESIA SHOULD IMPROVE SKILLS, STRENGTHEN INSTITUTIONS AND LOWER COMPETITION BARRIERS FOR…

19/03/2021 PACE PRESIDENT: THE RULE OF LAW MUST PREVAIL IN THE EMERGENCY…

INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULL’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE: AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 8A E 10A

SWEDEN’S RESPONSE IN THE GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

PD: BENIFEI RICONFERMATO ALLA GUIDA DEL GRUPPO PD A BRUXELLES

RESTRICTIONS TO FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND BELIEF DISCUSSED AT A SIDE-EVENT OF…

ENGINEERING WITH NATURE AN ATLAS (VOLUME 2) LAUNCH

MULTIPLE CHILD RAPIST JAILED FOR LONGER

COVID, SALVINI: GRAZIE AL BRASILE PER I VACCINI AGLI ITALIANI OVER 80…

Agenparl

EOSIN: A VERSATILE ORGANIC DYE WHOSE SYNTHETIC USES KEEP EXPANDING.

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00301A, Review Article
Artemis Bosveli, Tamsyn Montagnon, Dimitris Kalaitzakis, Georgios Vassilikogiannakis
Organic dyes, which absorb light in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum, offer a lower cost, greener alternative to precious metals in photocatalysis. In this context, the organic dye…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/QByJ6TT5o7s/D1OB00301A

Post collegati

ENDOCRINE DISRUPTORS THREATENS SEMEN QUALITY

Redazione

HIDDEN GENETIC DEFECTS CONTAIN REAL RISKS FOR SERIOUS DISEASES

Redazione

HOW DO HUMPBACK WHALES REST?

Redazione

SCIENTISTS IDENTIFY GENETIC PATHWAY THAT SUPPRESSES LOU GEHRIG’S DISEASE

Redazione

HOW FLASHLIGHT FISH COMMUNICATE WITH LIGHT SIGNALS IN THE SCHOOL

Redazione

(R)HDL IN THERANOSTICS: HOW DO WE APPLY HDL’S BIOLOGY FOR PRECISION MEDICINE IN ATHEROSCLEROSIS MANAGEMENT?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More