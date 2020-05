(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (American Association for the Advancement of Science) Two human deaminase enzymes edit the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when it enters a patient’s body, with implications for the evolution of the virus and the spread of the infection, according to a new study. The

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/aaft-ees051820.php