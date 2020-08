(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Published: 8/3/2020.

The CDC’s Interim Guidance for General Population Shelters During COVID-19 provides guidelines with in-depth steps on how to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in general population shelters. The CDC recommends reviewing those guidelines in addition to using this four-page assessment form.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23349