ENVIRONMENT – EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL CALL RAISES HIGH NUMBER OF PROPOSALS UNDER HORIZON 2020

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 01 febbraio 2021

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:

The great interest in this last Horizon 2020 call shows the eagerness of research teams in the EU and beyond to find solutions that will tackle the climate crisis, restore and preserve our ecosystems and protect our societies, driving them through sustainable recovery. I look forward to their breakthrough discoveries and innovations.

Eligible proposals will now be evaluated by panels of independent experts; the first selected projects will start in autumn 2021.

Projects will deliver clear and tangible solutions in eight areas corresponding to the Green Deal priorities, and in two horizontal areas: “strengthening knowledge” and “empowering citizens”.

In each Green Deal call area, the following number of proposals were received:

Increasing climate ambition : 101 Clean, affordable and secure energy : 256 Industry for a clean and circular economy : 108 Energy and resource efficient buildings: 115 Sustainable and smart mobility: 44 Farm to fork: 260 Biodiversity and ecosystems: 72 Zero-pollution, toxic-free environments: 115 Strenghtening knowledge : 106 Empowering citizens : 373

Background

The European Green Deal is the European Commission’s roadmap to make Europe the first climate neutral continent by 2050, with a sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

To reach this 2050 goal, action will be required by all sectors of our economy, including:

investing in environmentally-friendly technologies

supporting industry to innovate

rolling out cleaner, cheaper and healthier forms of private and public transport

decarbonising the energy sector

ensuring buildings are more energy efficient

working with international partners to improve global environmental standards

More information

Factsheet: Horizon 2020 European Green Deal call

Tenders and funding portal

Research and innovation for the European Green Deal