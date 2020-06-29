lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 29, 2020

ENTICE WITH SPICE :EASY AND QUICK INDIAN RECIPES FOR BEGINNERS

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 29 giugno 2020 Cook healthy and delicious dishes with this easy-to-follow Indian cookbook! Entice with Spice shows you how to prepare delicious and simple Indian meals at home without spending hours in the kitchen. A first-generation Indian-American, author Shubhra Ramineni has developed a no-fuss cooking style that re-creates authentic Indian flavors using easy techniques and fresh, readily-available ingredients. Indian food lovers will find more than 90 recipes-from samosa to naan bread and mouthwatering curries-for easy-to-prepare versions of their favorite dishes, from both the North and South of India. Throughout this practical book Shubhra shares tricks and shortcuts she learned from her mother, who is from Northern India; her mother-in-law, who is from Southern India; family members in India, and professional chefs in the U.S.c.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204444600

