ENTEROBACTIN- AND SALMOCHELIN-β-LACTAM CONJUGATES INDUCE CELL MORPHOLOGIES CONSISTENT WITH INHIBITION OF PENICILLIN-BINDING PROTEINS IN UROPATHOGENIC ESCHERICHIA COLI CFT073

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC04337K, Edge Article
Artur Sargun, Timothy C. Johnstone, Hui Zhi, Manuela Raffatellu, Elizabeth M. Nolan
Siderophore-β-lactam conjugates based on enterobactin and diglucosylated enterobactin enter the periplasm of uropathogenic E. coli CFT073 via the FepA and IroN transporters, and target penicillin-binding proteins.
