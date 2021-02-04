ENTEROBACTIN- AND SALMOCHELIN-β-LACTAM CONJUGATES INDUCE CELL MORPHOLOGIES CONSISTENT WITH INHIBITION OF PENICILLIN-BINDING PROTEINS IN UROPATHOGENIC ESCHERICHIA COLI CFT073

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC04337K, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Artur Sargun, Timothy C. Johnstone, Hui Zhi, Manuela Raffatellu, Elizabeth M. Nolan

Siderophore-β-lactam conjugates based on enterobactin and diglucosylated enterobactin enter the periplasm of uropathogenic E. coli CFT073 via the FepA and IroN transporters, and target penicillin-binding proteins.

