ENSURING SECURITY IN PUBLIC CLOUD HOSTING

Owing to a large number of benefits that a public cloud hosting offers has caused several organizations to adopt this technology in the past few years. Public cloud offers an umbrella of services ranging from SaaS to AI Machine Learning has made this cloud option the aptest out of the three cloud service models- Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud. This type of cloud computing model also offers the scalability and agility that are the essential needs of any growing and competitive business today.

Despite several benefits, one of the concerns that lie with public cloud computing is security. A public cloud is accessed through the Internet and using a shared underlying architecture. It has been seen as a significant problem for those who look to store and secure their sensitive data. The security concerns might not be an issue, provided that there are appropriate security measures in place.

Following are the ways in which an organization can strengthen the security of their public cloud computing services-

1. Deploying a Security Policy First

As a standard process of migrating key services to the cloud, one of the basic requirements that everyone should adhere to is creating a security policy in the public cloud. Having a public cloud security policy ensures that one’s organization can manage the security and, at the same time, assure that the security measures are deployed. Further, the security policy also makes sure the required processes and procedures are implemented along with additional key responsibilities are assigned to an accountable person. Lastly, one should also ensure that the relevant training has also been given to the person who holds access to security services.

2. Using Best Practices

All the companies that deploy public cloud services should ensure that they are following the latest best practices related to data protection. When best practices are followed, it ensures that employees take their work with greater responsibility and the devices and networks being used for accessing the security systems are secured. To secure the devices and networks against any vulnerability, companies must use techniques like SSL-encrypted Internet access connections along with a strong password.

3. Securing Physical Boundaries and Devices

For any organization, the security of its premises and the devices kept in these premises are very crucial for the public cloud system’s safety. Any incident of loss or theft of a physical device that holds access to the cloud could result in unauthorized access to the data that is being stored. Considering the needs of and individual’s organization, he might be looking to have security staff along with access for the infrastructure and securing the devices’ storage along with robust mechanisms. These additional robust security mechanisms could likely include using stronger passwords or even a two-factor authentication (2FA).

However, the security of devices can really become a challenge in case the organization has a BYOD policy or employees taking their devices with them to have access in case they are not physically present at the office premises.



4. Selecting a Security Compliant Cloud Provider





If one is availing the services of a public cloud, then he is pretty sure that the cloud hosting provider is fully compliant to the latest industry-defined security standards. However, as an added security measure, one should never take this for granted. To ensure that their cloud hosting systems are secured times, one should always have a double-check for the compliances with the hosting before signing the SLA.

Since the data security and implementation of various standards have emerged as the need of the hour, most of the public cloud service providers are fully compliant to these industry standards.

5. Ensuring the Provider Delivers the Desired Security

When going for public cloud hosting, one should invest sufficient time to find out whether the provider has enough infrastructure in operation for ensuring the security of the system and data. Further, one should also ensure note the provider is undertaking the type of security technology that is in use and what are the processes for managing the services. With the growing demand for data security and data localization, one should also emphasize where his data is going to reside.

6. Defining Roles for the Organization & Provider

In case the security management roles are not well defined, there is always a confusion regarding who is accountable for bridging the security gaps. If both parties are looking to manage the same thing, then it can lead to several complications, leading to risking the crucial data’s security. When proper roles are assigned amongst the public cloud hosting provider and the business organization, it can create a seamless, hassle-free and detailed managed strategy for both the involved parties.

7. Avoiding Provider Lock-Ins

In case there are escalations to security-related issues with your cloud hosting provider, then one is left with no other option and that is to change the cloud provider. This can be a complex process in case the business organization is reliant on the technology offerings of the provider. To prevent provider lock-in, one should ensure that they have a strategy before-hand that will also ensure a quick migration to a new infrastructure without hindering business operations. Many cloud hosting providers have started using a multi-cloud strategy, i.e., using different providers. Having a multi-cloud strategy can be useful to avoid the bottleneck of provider lock-in.

Concluding Remarks

For businesses, public cloud hosting offers several benefits and this is why businesses leverage this cloud computing model to cater to their growing needs. Since in a public cloud hosting, multiple users are using the same cloud space, with a virtual bifurcation, security continues to be a significant setback for a public cloud. Thus, businesses must understand that their data security is essential, so choosing a public cloud service provider that offers enhanced security has become the business need of the hour.

