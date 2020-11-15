domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
Breaking News

USA, I LEADER CATTOLICI PRO-VITA DENUNCIANO I VESCOVI PER ESSERSI CONGRATULATI CON…

RICOVERATO AL GEMELLI DI ROMA MONSIGNOR BOCCARDO

USA, JOE BIDEN PROMETTE DI AUMENTARE DELL’800% L’OBIETTIVO ANNUALE DI RIFUGIATI NEGLI…

USA, GLI ELETTORI DEL MONTANA HANNO SCELTO IL CANDIDATO GOVERNATORE REPUBBLICANO PER…

USA, LA GEORGIA CONTINUA LE INDAGINI SUGLI “ELETTORI MORTI” DOPO CHE DUE…

USA, LA CONTEA DI CLARK DEL NEVADA NON è IN GRADO ANCORA…

WHITE HOUSE: VICE PRESIDENT PENCE AT THE COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL POLICY MEETING:…

USA, MANIFESTAZIONE PRO-TRUMP A WASHINGTON, DC. MAGA

AGENTI ISRAELIANI HANNO UCCISO IL NUMERO 2 DI AL-QAEDA IN IRAN STREET,…

LA SFIDA EDUCATIVA DEI VIDEOGIOCHI TRA RISCHI, LIMITI E OPPORTUNITà

Agenparl

ENRICHED MEANINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 15 novembre 2020

Cover

Author Information

Ash Asudeh, Professor, Department of Linguistics, and Director of the Center for Language Sciences, University of Rochester,Gianluca Giorgolo, Independent Scholar

Ash Asudeh is a Professor in the Department of Linguistics and the Director of the Center for Language Sciences at the University of Rochester. He has previously held positions at Carleton University and the University of Oxford. His research interests include syntax, semantics, pragmatics, language and logic, and cognitive science. He has published extensively on the syntax-semantics interface, particularly in the frameworks of Lexical-Functional Grammar and Glue Semantics, and is the author of The Logic of Pronominal Resumption (OUP, 2012) and, with Joan Bresnan, Ida Toivonen, and Stephen Wechsler, of Lexical-Functional Syntax, 2nd ed (Wiley-Blackwell, 2016).

Gianluca Giorgolo is an independent software engineer based in Modena, Italy. He was previously a Marie Curie Fellow at the University of Oxford, in the Faculty of Linguistics, Philology and Phonetics, a Research Associate at King’s College London, and an ERA Postdoctoral Fellow at Carleton University, in the Institute of Cognitive Science. His work has been published in journals such as Semantics and Pragmatics and in the proceedings of conferences on Lexical-Functional Grammar, semantics, and cognitive science

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/enriched-meanings-9780198847854?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

ENRICHED MEANINGS

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF VICTORIAN MEDIEVALISM

Redazione

OXFORD STUDIES IN MEDIEVAL PHILOSOPHY VOLUME 8

Redazione

SAMUEL BECKETT’S ‘PHILOSOPHY NOTES’

Redazione

THE LAWS OF HAMMURABI

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW NATIONAL PARKS AND THOUSANDS OF GREEN JOBS UNDER PLANS TO BUILD BACK GREENER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More