ENRICHED MEANINGS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 15 novembre 2020

Ash Asudeh, Professor, Department of Linguistics, and Director of the Center for Language Sciences, University of Rochester,Gianluca Giorgolo, Independent Scholar

Ash Asudeh is a Professor in the Department of Linguistics and the Director of the Center for Language Sciences at the University of Rochester. He has previously held positions at Carleton University and the University of Oxford. His research interests include syntax, semantics, pragmatics, language and logic, and cognitive science. He has published extensively on the syntax-semantics interface, particularly in the frameworks of Lexical-Functional Grammar and Glue Semantics, and is the author of The Logic of Pronominal Resumption (OUP, 2012) and, with Joan Bresnan, Ida Toivonen, and Stephen Wechsler, of Lexical-Functional Syntax, 2nd ed (Wiley-Blackwell, 2016).

Gianluca Giorgolo is an independent software engineer based in Modena, Italy. He was previously a Marie Curie Fellow at the University of Oxford, in the Faculty of Linguistics, Philology and Phonetics, a Research Associate at King’s College London, and an ERA Postdoctoral Fellow at Carleton University, in the Institute of Cognitive Science. His work has been published in journals such as Semantics and Pragmatics and in the proceedings of conferences on Lexical-Functional Grammar, semantics, and cognitive science