martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
ENHANCING THE CATALYTIC PROPERTIES OF WELL-DEFINED ELECTROPHILIC PLATINUM COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01438A, Feature Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Pablo Ríos, Amor Rodriguez, Salvador Conejero
Platinum complexes have been often considered as the less reactive of the group 10 triad metals. Slow kinetics are behind this lack of reactivity but, still, some industrially relevant catalytic…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/0_KefhmKrp8/D0CC01438A

