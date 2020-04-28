ENHANCING THE CATALYTIC PROPERTIES OF WELL-DEFINED ELECTROPHILIC PLATINUM COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01438A, Feature Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Pablo Ríos, Amor Rodriguez, Salvador Conejero
Platinum complexes have been often considered as the less reactive of the group 10 triad metals. Slow kinetics are behind this lack of reactivity but, still, some industrially relevant catalytic…
