ENHANCING OF AM3+/CM3+ SEPARATION ABILITY BY WEAKENING BINDING AFFINITY OF N DONOR ATOM : A COMPARATIVE THEORETICAL STUDY OF N, O COMBINED EXTRACTANTS

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04266H, Paper
Pin-Wen Huang, Congzhi Wang, Qunyan Wu, Jianhui Lan, Zhifang Chai, Weiqun Shi
Mutual separation of trivalent americium (Am3+) and curium (Cm3+) ions through liquid-liquid extraction is challenging due to their similarity of chemical properties. Three N, O combined extractants 2,6-pyridinedicarboxylic acid di(N-ethyl-4-fluoroanilide)…
