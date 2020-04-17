venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
ENHANCEMENT OF FLOATABILITY OF LOW-RANK COAL USING OXIDIZED PARAFFIN SOAP

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15098-15106
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02361B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Shulei Li, Lihui Gao, Junchao Wang, Guoqiang Rong, Yijun Cao
Flotation of low-rank coal has suffered poor flotation efficiency with hydrocarbon oils unless at an even high dosage. The both addition of OPS and DO achieved better floatability of low-rank coal than that of OPS and DO as collector solely.
